Bryan Police Interview Man Who Was Shot By An Officer & Mayor Gives Shoutout to PD & All Public Safety Agencies

Bryan police has interviewed the man who was shot by an officer Sunday night.

But the 33 year old’s account of what happened during a domestic disturbance call outside an ex-girlfriend’s home has not been released due to the ongoing investigation.

The police department and all public safety agencies were given a shoutout by Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson at the end of Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

BPD’s criminal and internal affairs divisions and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.