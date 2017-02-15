Bryan Police Interview Man Who Was Shot By An Officer & Mayor Gives Shoutout to PD & All Public Safety Agencies

Bryan Police Interview Man Who Was Shot By An Officer & Mayor Gives Shoutout to PD & All Public Safety AgenciesFeatured Stories, News Wednesday, February 15th, 2017
Bryan police has interviewed the man who was shot by an officer Sunday night.
But the 33 year old’s account of what happened during a domestic disturbance call outside an ex-girlfriend’s home has not been released due to the ongoing investigation.
The police department and all public safety agencies were given a shoutout by Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson at the end of Tuesday night’s city council meeting.021417-Andrew-Nelson-shoutout-to-Bryan-public-safety-agencies.mp3
BPD’s criminal and internal affairs divisions and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112936
Posted by Bill Oliver on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.