Bryan Council Honors Councilman’s Mother Before And After Her Death

There were heavy hearts on Valentine’s Day at Tuesday night’s Bryan city council meeting, following the death of the mother of councilman Buppy Simank the night before.

Deanna Simank was the woman who greeted you when you walked inside Buppy’s restaurant.

Mayor Andrew Nelson presented Mrs. Simank a proclamation last week and repeated the presentation to family members during the council meeting.

Nelson said Mrs. Simank expected her son to attend the council meeting. The mayor said “People wonder why he (Buppy) is here right now. He’s doing what Momma told him to do.”

Buppy said he could never express how much the proclamation meant to his mother.

A memorial service for Deanna Simank will be held March 5th at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station.