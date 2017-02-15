B/CS Chamber Announces Community Impact Award Recipients

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce has announced this year’s recipients of community impact awards.

The chamber’s Kim Dyer says this year’s recipients are Katherine Kleemann of Spherion employment services, Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects, and Gabriel Garcia of Traditions Oil and Lube.

Ticket information for the luncheon on February 28th is available online at bcschamber.org.

Texas A&M Procurement Services sponsors the annual event, which recognizes businesses owned by Hispanics, African-Americans, Asians, American-Indians, women, and disabled veterans who have demonstrated a significant impact on our community.

