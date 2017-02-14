Texas A&M’s Mulleady, Norman Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Duncan Mulleady and Laura Norman were named to the the 2017 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for Swimming & Diving, which highlights a male and female student-athlete from each member institution who gives back to their community in superior service efforts, the conference office announced on Monday.

Duncan and Norman and their teammates will begin competition for the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships on Tuesday, which will be contested Feb. 14-18 at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

Duncan, a junior from Flower Mound, Texas, and his teammates from the Aggie men’s team have served in various service functions at the Twin City Mission, including coat storage facility clean-up prior to the Annual Coat Drive and relocation of the facility. He assisted in Aggies Move, which is a program that educates children on nutrition and exercise. Duncan participated in the annual The Big Event, which is the largest student-run service project in the nation. Thousands of Texas A&M students perform yard maintenance, painting and many other services through the Bryan/College Station community every year. Duncan also served with the Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity and Helping Hands. Additionally, Duncan has gone to various elementary schools in the community to encourage reading skills to the young people.

Norman, a junior from Keller, has participated in a variety of community service opportunities at Texas A&M, including AggiesCan, AggiesBuild, Helping Hands and the Brazos Valley Food Bank. AggiesCan is the annual non-perishable food drive by Texas A&M’s Student-Athletics Advisory Committee (SAAC). AggiesBuild is Texas A&M’s student-run project helping Syrian migrants seeking shelter in Greece. Helping Hands is a project in The Bridge Ministries that assists food pantry clients with various needs such as yard work, home repair, automobile repair and other services. Norman and the Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team has long-standing relationship with the Brazos Valley Food Bank and have served many capacities with the project through the years.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics