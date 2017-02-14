State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, February 14th, 2017
State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed telemedicine, Proposition 7, which would divert money to highway funding, pro-life bills, and more during his update from Austin on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, February 14.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
