Spurs edge Pacers; Mavericks downed by Celtics

Spurs top Pacers for NBA-record 20th straight winning season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs clinched their NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a 110-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan’s retirement. They have had a winning record every season since 1997-98, when Duncan was a rookie, and broke a tie with the Utah Jazz, who had 19 straight winning seasons from 1985-2004.

Paul George scored 27 points and Myles Turner had 22 for the Pacers, who have lost four straight _ three on their home court.

George’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left cut it to 107-104, but the Spurs closed it out at the free-throw line.

Mavs’ Deron Williams ejected vs Celtics for arguing foul

DALLAS (AP) _ Mavericks guard Deron Williams was ejected in the second quarter against Boston on Monday night after getting two quick technical fouls for arguing a foul call.

Williams, who was in his second game back after missing eight games with a right big toe sprain, was called for pushing off while driving for a layup. He intercepted a pass intended for official Justin VanDuyne, who made the call, and began arguing with him.

Dallas’ point guard dribbled the ball hard once with two hands while turning away as the first was technical was called, and VanDuyne quickly called the second tech.

Williams had two points and four turnovers when was ejected.

Yogi Ferrell, a rookie who filled in as the starter when Williams was sidelined, had 13 points in the first half.