RELLIS Advisory Committee Will Include B/CS Mayors & Brazos County Judge

A new advisory committee for the Texas A&M system’s new RELLIS campus will include the mayors of the twin cities and the Brazos County judge.

College Station mayor Karl Mooney was appointed by the council after learning Andrew Nelson and Duane Peters are joining the group.

Mooney, Nelson, and Peters have been active in the Research Valley Partnership workforce initiative committee that had called for a new Brazos County community college until the system and Blinn College announced a partnership involving workforce training that will be based at the former Riverside campus.

Click below for comments from the February 9, 2017 College Station city council meeting initiated by Mayor Karl Mooney.