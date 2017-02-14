One Day In Jail For 19 Offenses, Two Years For Assaulting A Bryan Police Officer, & 90 Years For Molesting Two Girls

A Dallas man who five years ago was sentenced to prison for family violence assault in Brazos County returned to the local jail. According to online jail records, 38 year old Michael James Blair was picked up by the Bryan city marshal to resolve 19 charges between 2008 and 2012. Blair was released the day after he was picked up…according to the online records…because he had served time in all 19 cases. All the offenses were misdemeanors and most involved vehicles…including two when he was riding a bicycle.

Almost two and a half years ago, a Prairie View man was arrested outside a north Bryan business after hitting a police officer in the head with a pry bar. Last week, 29 year old Charles Hogan, Jr. admitted to the crimes of aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest with prior convictions, and the burglary at Penske Truck Rental along the freeway south of Woodville Road. Hogan was sentenced to two years, and he is being held for Waller County on charges of evading arrest and criminal mischief.

A Brazos County district court jury took about 40 minutes to convict a Bryan man of sex crimes against two teenaged girls. According to the district attorney’s office, 27 year old Joshua Sauseda was sentenced by the judge to a total of 90 years. Sauseda will not be eligible for parole until serving 30 years.