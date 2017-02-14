Khaalia Hillsman Named SEC Player of the Week

Texas A&M junior Khaalia Hillsman was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday, after averaging 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two Aggie wins during the week. Hillsman hit the game-winning put-back with 4.0 seconds to play at No. 24 Tennessee on Sunday.

Hillsman had her 12th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 rebounds at No. 24 Tennessee on Feb. 12, grabbing an offensive rebound and draining a tie-breaking shot with 4.0 seconds to go, giving the Aggies a 61-59 win. The win moved the Aggies to 3-1 against ranked foes this season, and gave Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair his first win in Thompson-Boling Arena in his Hall of Fame career.

On Feb. 9 against Alabama, Hillsman scored 19 points, going 8-of-9 from the field in the Aggies’ 69-48 win, extending Texas A&M’s home winning streak to eight games, the second-longest home win streak in the SEC.

Hillsman is averaging 16.7 points and 8.8 rebounds this season, and has scored in double figures in all 25 games so far. This is her first SEC Player of the Week award of her career.

Hillsman and the No. 23 Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 16 at LSU.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics