19 Criminal Mischief Cases Reported To B/CS Police Last Weekend

19 Criminal Mischief Cases Reported To B/CS Police Last WeekendFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, February 14th, 2017
The owners of 19 vehicles parked in the twin cities last weekend dealt with the aftermath of criminal activity.
On Saturday, Bryan police received 11 reports of vehicles getting egged.
And most of the nine reports College Station police took of broken vehicle windows were on Sunday.
There was a variety of locations where the incidents took place.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Feb 14 2017.