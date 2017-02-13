Williams Named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season Texas A&M forward Robert Williams has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, an honor he shares this week with Tennessee’s Grant Williams.

The 6-foot-9, 237-pound rookie produced a pair of double-doubles during contests against Missouri and Florida, averaging 18 points and 14 rebounds per contest. Williams shot 53.6 percent from the field while notching a team-high seven blocked shots to go along with four assists and four steals.

Against Missouri on Wednesday, the Vivian, La., native set a personal best with 16 boards while making 8-of-13 field goals to tie his career high in points at 18, a figure he also hit Saturday at Florida. Additionally, Williams extended his school-record blocked shot streak to 24 games with a total of seven swats between the two games.

During SEC play, Williams averages 12.5 points per game while leading the league in blocked shots with 31 blocks (2.6 per game) and ranking second in rebounding at 8.9 boards per game.

South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell, meanwhile, was named the SEC’s Player of the Week.

Williams and his Aggie teammates return to the hardwood for a pair of games this week, beginning with a road contest at Vanderbilt on Thursday before the squad returns home to host Auburn inside Reed Arena Saturday afternoon.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics