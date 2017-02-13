UPDATE: Bryan Police Officer Involved In What The Chief Says Was A Justified Shooting

Bryan police on the scene of a domestic disturbance Sunday night led to a standoff that resulted in a civilian being shot by an officer.

Chief Eric Buske says the shooting was justified.

According to what Buske says he saw on officer Steven Laughlin’s body camera, a 33 year old man placed his right hand in his back right pocket and kept it there despite multiple demands to remove it.

Buske says the man then rapidly pulled out a black object from his back pocket and pointed it at the officer in a shooting position.

The chief says the officer then dropped to cover and fired several times, striking the man.

The black object the man was holding was a cell phone.

The unidentified man, who does not face criminal charges, is hospitalized in stable condition and is alert.

The officer is on administrative leave.

It’s the Bryan police department’s first officer involved shooting in six years.

News release from the Bryan police department:

February 12, 2017 at approximately 10:19 p.m officers received a call of a disturbance at the 5300 block of Mallard Dr.

We received two separate calls (one from the mother of the involved female and one from the female herself).

The initial officers, Officer Steven Laughlin and another officer, responded to the scene contacted a female who advised that the male was at her house and was not supposed to be there.

She advised that the male had been arrested previously and a protective order had recently expired.

While talking with the female, the 33-year-old black male involved approached the address. Officer Laughlin casually approached him and attempted to interact with him.

As Officer Laughlin approached him, the male placed his right hand in his back right pocket and refused to remove it despite multiple commands from Officer Laughlin to remove his hands from his back pocket.

The male made multiple statements such as “are you ready” and “I ain’t droppin nothing”.

The male repeatedly moved around the back side of the patrol vehicle while Officer Laughlin kept the vehicle between him and the male subject, in order to provide himself cover.

The male moved in the direction of the female but kept asking Officer Laughlin if he was ready.

Officer Laughlin told him “Don’t do this” and the male responded “Do it man”.

The male continued to act as if he had a handgun.

The male then rapidly pulled out a black object from his back pocket, took a shooting stance, and pointed it at the officer.

Officer Laughlin dropped to cover and fired his handgun several times striking the male.

Officer Laughlin believed the black object was a gun and he was in immediate fear for his well-being.

The black object turned out to be a cell phone.

The male continued to move and conceal his hands. As soon as backup officers arrived medical aid was provided.

The incident was captured on a body camera and the video supports the facts I have just relayed. This video will be released after consultation with the District Attorney.

The male was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center in critical condition

As of 12:45 this afternoon he has shown improvement and is in stable condition. (He was alert)

The female was unharmed.

The male is not being charged with any criminal offense at this time, therefore his name will not be released.

The Bryan Police Department has initiated two investigations into this incident. The criminal case is currently being investigated by members of the Criminal Investigation Division and an internal affairs investigation is being conducted by members of the Professional Standards Division. Additionally, the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers are conducting a parallel investigation.

It is the policy of the Bryan Police Department to place officers involved in shootings on administrative leave pending the results of an administrative review of their actions.

Original story:

A man is in critical condition after a Bryan police officer shot him Sunday night while responding to a disturbance call at a home on Mallard Drive near Leonard Road.

According to the report, the 33 year-old man refused to follow officer commands and his movements were consistent with a person pointing a handgun.

Officers provided first aid until medics responded and transported him to a local hospital.

Bryan Police did not say if the injured man had a gun.

News release courtesy of Bryan Police:

On February 12, 2017 at approximately 10:19 p.m. Bryan Police Officers responded to 5300 block of Mallard Dr. in reference to a Disturbance call. The initial officers responding to the scene contacted a female. While talking with the female, a 33-year-old male approached and he refused to follow officer commands. He made statements and movements that led the officer to believe he had a gun. His movements were consistent with a person pointing a handgun at the officer.

The officer discharged his weapon striking the male. Officers provided first aid to the male until Bryan Medics responded and transported him to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center where he is currently in critical condition. The female was unharmed.

The Bryan Police Department has initiated two investigations into this incident. The criminal case is currently being investigated by members of the Criminal Investigation Division and an internal affairs investigation is being conducted by members of the Professional Standards Division. Additionally, the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers are conducting a parallel investigation.

It is the policy of the Bryan Police Department to place officers involved in shootings on administrative leave pending the results of an administrative review of their actions.