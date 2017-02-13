CS Council Pursues Another Affording Housing Proposal While Approving Two Rezoning Requests For More Apartments & Townhomes

The College Station city council is making its annual pitch for state funding to create more affordable housing. That was one of three housing-related items addressed at their last meeting.

The council directed staff to come back with the paperwork necessary to pursue state assistance to create low income apartments for those 55 and older.

Rock Prairie Village would be located east of Baylor Scott and White medical center.

The 95 unit complex would consist of townhomes and apartments.

Rents for the one and two bedroom units would range from $237 to $780 dollars a month.

The council could consider contributing up to $900,000 dollars in federal money.

Councilman Barry Moore thanked the developer for investing in the costly proposal…where only one of 16 between here and Waco will receive assistance.

Most of the council meeting was spent hearing opposition to apartments in the area of New Arrington and Old Arrington Road. The council voted to rezone ten acres in the Caprock 10 development to build a $35 million dollar, 240 unit complex.

In two weeks, the council will consider more apartments to the south.

Meantime, there was no opposition to change the comprehensive plan and rezone land along Copperfield between University and Harvey for the Crescent Pointe townhome development.

