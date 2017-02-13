Bryan Woman Arrested After Repeatedly Ramming Her SUV Into A CS Building Pillar

A College Station business was damaged Friday morning by a woman who is accused of driving her SUV into a brick pillar of the building four times.

50 year old Mikki Smith of Bryan was arrested for recklessly engaging in conduct that put her husband in danger of serious bodily injury.

According to the arrest report, Smith screamed and yelled at her husband and daughter and was throwing things around the office.

There were no details about what led to what College Station police described as a civil disturbance at Wolf Pen Creek Car Wash on Harvey Road, where the husband works.

Smith had left the business by the time an officer arrived. But the officer was still there when they heard a loud noise they said they recognized as a vehicle hitting something.

The officer said they saw the husband running away from the SUV and Smith rammed the SUV three more times into the pillar, causing the air bags to deploy.

Smith is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.