Bryan Police Officer Involved in Shooting

A man is in critical condition after a Bryan police officer shot him Sunday night while responding to a disturbance call at a home on Mallard Drive near Leonard Road.

According to the report, the 33 year-old man refused to follow officer commands and his movements were consistent with a person pointing a handgun.

Officers provided first aid until medics responded and transported him to a local hospital.

News release courtesy of Bryan Police:

On February 12, 2017 at approximately 10:19 p.m. Bryan Police Officers responded to 5300 block of Mallard Dr. in reference to a Disturbance call. The initial officers responding to the scene contacted a female. While talking with the female, a 33-year-old male approached and he refused to follow officer commands. He made statements and movements that led the officer to believe he had a gun. His movements were consistent with a person pointing a handgun at the officer.

The officer discharged his weapon striking the male. Officers provided first aid to the male until Bryan Medics responded and transported him to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center where he is currently in critical condition. The female was unharmed.

The Bryan Police Department has initiated two investigations into this incident. The criminal case is currently being investigated by members of the Criminal Investigation Division and an internal affairs investigation is being conducted by members of the Professional Standards Division. Additionally, the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers are conducting a parallel investigation.

It is the policy of the Bryan Police Department to place officers involved in shootings on administrative leave pending the results of an administrative review of their actions.