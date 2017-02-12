No. 18 Texas A&M Downs Lamar, 3-2, to Win Aggie Classic

COLLEGE STATION – The 18th-ranked Texas A&M softball team knocked off Lamar, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at the Aggie Softball Complex to close out the Aggie Classic with a perfect 4-0 record.

The Aggies grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first as sophomore Keeli Milligan led off the inning with a walk and moved into scoring position with her first stolen base of the season. After advancing to third on a groundout, junior Tori Vidales drove in Milligan for the game’s first run.

Lamar (2-3) responded with a run in the top of the second on three hits, including a bases-loaded bunt single by Shelby Hughston, scoring Brittany Rodriguez.

In the bottom of the third, Texas A&M regained the lead on a two-RBI single by sophomore Kaitlyn Alderink. Freshman Kelbi Fortenberry began the frame with an infield single and moved to third on a stolen base and a single to left by Milligan.

Milligan recorded her second stolen base of the game, before Alderink lined a 1-0 pitch to center for her first two RBI of the campaign.

Junior Trinity Harrington notched her first win of the season, throwing six innings while allowing only four hits with a strikeout. Sophomore Samantha Show closed out the game with a near-perfect seventh inning, allowing one baserunner on a walk.

The Aggies return to action Wednesday at home against Sam Houston State at 6 p.m.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Season and individual tickets for the 2017 season may be purchased in person at the Kyle Field or Reed Arena box offices, online at www.12thman.com/tickets or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE or 979-845-2311.

Texas A&M Athletics is committed to providing the 12th Man with the safest environment possible at its athletic venues. Be prepared on game day by reviewing the 12-1-1 Gig ‘Em Rule. Visit www.12thman.com/beclear for all information regarding the clear bag policy.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the weekend as a whole…

“I am really happy that we are 4-0. Any time you enter a tournament or a game, you expect to win. I am happy about winning this tournament. I was happy with our fight. It wasn’t easy. We got challenged. We had our backs against the wall, and I thought we did nice job handling that. There was no panic or lack of confidence. We went out there and took care of business. Our pitching staff did a really nice job of keeping us in every game. I see some things that are really promising from our pitchers.”

On getting four different pitchers playing time…

“It was important. We had a game plan of giving all four of them starts. They went out there and did a good job. There was bright spots with all of them, but there is room to improve and grow. We had some situations where we need to get better. It is nice to see them get in games with their backs up against the wall and see how they manage that.”

On the offense getting more comfortable as the weekend went on…

“We pressed in the first game. I thought our kids were fired up being out on the field and starting the season. We did relax a bit. I thought we could have done a better job making adjustments at the plate. Over the four days, you saw our team grow. We had several players in the lineup get opportunities to get out there and show us what they can do. That is important for us because we have good depth. We need to make sure those players get opportunities so we can plug someone in for any given situation and get things done.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics