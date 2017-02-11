Grimes County Man Accused Of Murdering His Common Law Wife

On the date of Friday, February 10th 2017 at approximately 5:34 PM, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence located in the 14000 Block of Rolling Acres Lane near the Stoneham Community in Grimes County.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence after receiving a 911 call from a female indicating that she had been shot.

At approximately 5:37 PM, Grimes County Deputies along with Grimes County Pct. #2 Constable Blake Jarvis arrived on scene and found a deceased female on the front porch with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen who was later identified as Janet Marie Lester 74 YOA of Navasota.

Deputies located an individual to be laying on the floor inside of the residence who was identified as Robert Thomas Buford Jr. 74 YOA of Navasota who was intoxicated and confessed that he had retrieved a handgun from a bedroom and had shot Lester following a verbal argument pertaining to his level of intoxication.

It was learned by Investigators that Lester and Buford were in a common-law relationship and had resided at the residence for many years.

Buford was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a minor head injury that was not caused by Lester but was due to a previous fall.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Buford for the offense of Murder, a 1st Degree Felony, punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Upon release from the hospital, Buford was arrested and transported to the Grimes County Jail and is awaiting magistration and a bond to be set.

Lester’s body was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center in Conroe for an autopsy ordered by Grimes County Pct. #2 Justice of Peace Lester Underwood.

Assisting in this investigation was Grimes County Pct. #2 Constable Blake Jarvis and the Texas Rangers.