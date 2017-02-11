First College Station Welcome Monument Is In Place

In April 2016, the College Station city council approved the first of what could be four gateway monuments welcoming motorists to town.

This past week, construction appeared to be completed on the monument at the northwest corner of the freeway and University.

The 11 foot tall monument, located within TxDOT right-of-way, is visible to southbound traffic along the freeway.

Behind the monument is a solar panel.

At the time the council approved the $75,000 monument, no decision was made on the locations of the three remaining monuments as well as the future of six existing welcome signs.