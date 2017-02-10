Three Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery

Bryan Police responded to an armed robbery Thursday night around 9:15 p.m. at the EZ Corner Mart on N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

According to the report, three black males entered the store, two of which had guns, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspects, who all had their faces covered, fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).