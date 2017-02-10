A&M System Board Of Regents Approves Out Of State Tuition Increase And Equine Complex Expansion On Flagship Campus

The cost of attending Texas A&M is going up $200 dollars a credit hour for non-resident students starting this fall.

That follows a unanimous vote by the A&M system board of regents Thursday afternoon.

The request from president Michael Young affects an estimated 350 out of state undergraduate students entering A&M for the first time.

Without the increase, which is expected to generate another $2 million dollars in revenue, regents were told inflationary costs will be addressed through reduction in services or internal funding reallocations.

No one testified at a public hearing and there no comments from the regents prior to the vote.

The only other action item involving the flagship campus Thursday was approving a nearly $7 million dollar second phase of A&M’s equine complex at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and F&B Road. This would replace the former Horse Center on George Bush Drive.

Regent Bob Albritton of Fort Worth was not against the project. But he brought up the timing of the regents vote 30 days before the scheduled start of construction.

This will replace facilities at the former Horse Center on George Bush Drive, which was leveled to make room for the Park West development of student housing and commercial businesses.