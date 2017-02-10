Stone scores winner in 3rd, Senators top Stars 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) _ Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Dion Phaneuf and Chris Kelly also had goals for the Senators, who had dropped their last two games. Mike Condon made 31 saves.

Antoine Roussel and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars, who are on a four-game losing streak. Kari Lehtonen stopped 24 shots.

After being shut out the last two games, the Senators managed to score twice, but still had their share of struggles as they blew a two-goal lead. Ottawa dropped to 2-3-1 in its last six and has been outscored 23-15 in that span.