Myles Garrett Will Not Attend NFL Draft

Former Texas A&M defensive end and projected first round NFL draft pick Myles Garrett says he will not be in attendance at the NFL draft in Philadelphia.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports that Garrett has elected instead to watch the draft with friends and family in his hometown of Arlington, TX.

A three-time All-American, Garrett is projected to go as high as No. 1 overall, a position held by the Cleveland Browns (1-15).

The draft is slated to begin Thursday, April 27 and run thru Saturday, April 29.

ESPN also released a video Friday afternoon showing Garrett pleading with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade up in the draft to get him.