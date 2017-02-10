Mavs edge Jazz in OT; Harden leads Rockets to victory over Hornets

Barnes leads Mavericks’ rally to beat Jazz 112-105 in OT

DALLAS (AP) _ Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, including eight in overtime, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 112-105 Thursday night.

Barnes’ three-point play ended an 11-0 run that began late in regulation and put Dallas ahead 107-100. Devin Harris scored the first four points of OT.

Utah’s Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 36 points, but missed a 3-point attempt from the left corner as regulation ended.

The Mavericks scored the final four points of regulation, on a dunk by Barnes and a rebound basket from the edge of the foul line by Dirk Nowitzki with 3 seconds remaining.

Nowitzki finished with 20 points. Utah’s Rudy Gobert scored 15 points and added 15 rebounds before fouling out with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Harden scores 30, Rockets beat Hornets 107-95

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ James Harden had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-95 Thursday night for their third straight win.

It was the 25th time Harden has scored at least 30 points.

Harden was just 8 of 21 from the field and had nine turnovers, but turned up his play a notch down the stretch as the Rockets overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit.

The Rockets forced the Hornets into a season-high 22 turnovers, leading to 27 points.

Patrick Beverly had 17 points and Montrezl Harrell added 15 off the bench for the Rockets (39-17)

Nic Batum had 15 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost eight of their last nine.