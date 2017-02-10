Home » Featured Stories, News » Caldwell ISD School Bus Rear Ended After School Friday Afternoon

Caldwell ISD School Bus Rear Ended After School Friday Afternoon

Posted by Featured Stories, News Friday, February 10th, 2017

Thanks to whoever is handling the Caldwell school district’s Twitter account for additional information about Friday afternoon’s crash on Highway 21 between Caldwell and Cooks Point.

And thanks to the WTAW listener who texted us (at 979-695-1620) a picture of a Caldwell school bus that was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

In response to our inquiry to Caldwell’s Twitter feed, there were 11 students on the bus and there were no major injuries.

We are waiting for additional information from DPS.

Photo courtesy of a WTAW listener text to 979-695-1620.

