Bryan School Board Challenging TEA List Of Career And Technology Programs

The Bryan school board is challenging the Texas Education Agency (TEA) over the absence of some district career and technology programs that are not on a TEA list that counts towards the state’s new A-F accountability rating system.

During the board’s Monday workshop, members said Bryan ISD’s cosmetology, barbering, and auto-cad engineering programs are not among the TEA’s 67 recognized programs for accountability rating purposes.

In the case of cosmetology and barbering programs, Board members said they were willing to have a lower TEA rating in order to allow students to enter the workforce right out of high school.

The topic was also brought up during board workshops the last two weeks with local state lawmakers.

Click below for comments from Bryan ISD board president Trey Moore, board vice-president Mark McCall, and board member Ruthie Waller.