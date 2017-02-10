Arrest Follows Five Vehicle Crash South Of College Station

An accused drunk driver in the wrong lanes of Highway 6 was arrested following a five vehicle crash south of College Station before sunrise Friday morning.

DPS reports the pileup was near the Westward Ho exit in front of Sexing Technologies.

22 year old Maya Malonson of Spring is out of jail after posting bond on charges of DWI, intoxication assault, and illegal possession of the prescription drug Vyvanse.

The trooper’s arrest report did not indicate how many people were injured.

One person was taken to a College Station hospital with a broken leg and other unidentified injuries.

The trooper reported several vehicles and a semi were in the ditch as the result of Malonson going south in the northbound lanes shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning.