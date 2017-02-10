Aggie Men to Visit No. 17 Florida Saturday Morning on WTAW

Aggie Basketball Game #24:

Texas A&M (13-10; 5-6- SEC) vs. No. 17 Florida (19-5; 9-2 SEC)

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 · 11 a.m. (CT)

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) · Gainesville, Fla.

RADIO: WTAW 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Dave South, Play-by-Play

Mike Caruso, Commentary

TV: ESPN2 (For more info – 12thMan.com/TV)

Tom Hart, Play-by-Play

Kara Lawson Barling, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius Ch. 136 / XM Ch. 190

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

LIVE MOBILE LIVE STATS: tamustats.com

COLLEGE STATION – The Aggies hit the road for the first of back-to-back contests away from the friendly confines of Reed Arena this weekend when they travel to Gainesville, Fla., to face No. 17 Florida inside Exactech Arena at 11 a.m. (CT) Saturday.

The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN2 with Tom Hart calling the play-by-play action and Kara Lawson Barling providing color commentary. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Texas A&M (13-10; 5-6 SEC) has won its last two SEC road tilts, defeating Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., 80-76 on Jan. 25 and topping LSU in Baton Rouge, La., last Saturday 85-73. However, in Florida A&M will face one of the SEC’s hottest teams as the Gators own the SEC’s longest winning streak at five games following a 72-60 victory at Georgia Tuesday night. Florida (19-5) sits in a three-way tie atop the SEC standings alongside Kentucky and South Carolina.

An Aggie win would knot the all-time series between the schools, which dates back to the 1991-92 season, at 5-5 as Texas A&M has won two straight vs. the Gators after UF won four of the first five meetings in the series.

Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy

Aggie guard Admon Gilder

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• The Aggies accumulated 22 assists on 29 made baskets during Tuesday’s win over Missouri … The 22 dimes were the second most by Texas A&M in a game this season (24 vs LSU, 1/11).

• Texas A&M has a pair of 15-point/15-rebound games in the last two weeks – Tyler Davis [19 points and 18 rebounds at West Virginia on Jan. 28] and Robert Williams [18 points and 16 rebounds vs. Missouri Feb. 8] … To find the previous 15-point/15-rebound game for the Aggies, you’d have to go back to Ray Turner’s 15-point, 15-rebound effort against Arkansas Tech on Dec. 29, 2011.

• Freshman Robert Williams logged a career high in both points (18) and rebounds (16) against the Tigers … Additionally, the Vivian, La., native collected a trio of blocks to extend his blocked shot streak to a Texas A&M-record 23 games … Williams’ 57 blocks this season ranks eighth on the Texas A&M single-season list … The double-double was the sixth for Williams this season.

• Sophomore Admon Gilder played all 40 minutes Tuesday for the sixth straight game, scoring 20 points for the fourth time in his last five games … The Dallas native had not eclipsed the 20 point mark in his previous 55 career games … The second-year player finished with 22 points, making a career-high six 3-pointers on 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

• Junior Tonny Trocha-Morelos set a career high with 16 points against Missouri … the Colombian was 7-for-12 from the floor in 23 minutes of action.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 2/8 games)

• The Aggies rank 13th nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 5.7 per contest (second in the SEC).

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking second in the SEC by shooting 46.6 percent from the field as a team, they are also second in the SEC (23rd nationally) in assists with an average of 16.8 per contest … The Aggies are third in the league with a 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M ranks second in the conference in rebounding margin at +5.6 and leads the league in offensive rebounds per game (13.3) and offensive rebound percentage (.383) … The Aggies are 19th nationally in offensive rebounds per game.

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 24th in fewest fouls this season (376).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC’s brightest freshmen, ranking second in the league (19th nationally) with 57 blocked shots for an average of 2.48 per game … He ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding at 7.2 per contest.

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 13th nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 62.2 percent from the field … He also ranks seventh in the SEC in total rebounding at 7.2 per contest while leading the league on the offensive glass at 3.17 offensive rebounds per outing (34th nationally).

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking third in steals per game (2.0), third in minutes played (33.4) and eight in assists per game (4.0).

• Sophomore DJ Hogg continues to rank among the SEC’s top shooters, checking in at sixth in the league shooting 37.4 percent from long range while making 2.0 3-point baskets per contest, fifth in the SEC.

NOTING FLORIDA

• The No. 17 Gators own the SEC’s longest winning streak at five games after a 72-60 victory at Georgia Tuesday night … Florida (19-5) sits in a three-way tie atop the SEC standings alongside Kentucky and South Carolina.

• UF has four RPI top-50 wins and 12 top-100 wins and does not currently have any losses outside the RPI top 50. UF’s non-conference schedule is also ranked the fifth-hardest in the nation.

• The Gators posted a 22-point win over Kentucky last Saturday and were led by senior guard Kasey Hill’s 21 points … It marked UF’s second win vs. a top-10 opponent under second-year head coach Mike White and was also UF’s largest margin of victory in series history vs. UK.

• UF posted perhaps the most dominant three-game stretch in program history, winning by 35 at LSU, 32 at Oklahoma and 39 vs. Missouri.

• UF’s win vs. Missouri on Feb. 2 was highlighted by junior guard Chris Chiozza’s triple-double (12/12/10), UF’s first since 2009 (Nick Calathes), and Chiozza followed that up with a 9-rebound, 9-assist performance vs. Kentucky and earned SEC Player of the Week honors.

SERIES HISTORY VS FLORIDA (UF LEADS 5-4)

• Saturday will be the 10th meeting between the Aggies and Gators on the hardwood and just the fourth in Gainesville, Fla., where the Aggies are 0-3 all-time

• Last season, Texas A&M carded a pair of victories over the Gators by winning 71-68 in College Station on Jan. 12 before ending UF’s run at the SEC Tournament on March 11 with a 72-66 victory during the event’s quarterfinals round.

• During the most recent meeting prior to the Aggies joining the Gators in the SEC, the two schools met Dec. 17, 2011, at Bank Atlantic Center in Sunrise, Fla., during the Orange Bowl Classic … The result was a 84-64 UF victory … A&M was led in scoring by David Loubeau and Elston Turner, who finished with 20 apiece.

• The two schools first met on Jan. 2, 1992, when the Tony Barone-led Aggies fell to Florida 73-46 in Gainesville … The next season on Dec. 22, 1992, the Aggies got a measure of revenge by handing the Gators a 84-64 defeat in College Station.

• A&M head coach Billy Kennedy is 3-4 vs the Gators while UF’s Mike White is 1-3 vs A&M … Both of White’s meetings vs. A&M before last season came during his tenure at LA Tech, including a second round win over the Aggies in the 2015 NIT.