Texas House Committee Assignments Are Announced

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus announced committee assignments Thursday morning.

John Raney of Bryan was promoted to vice-chairman of the higher education committee. Raney also continues to serve on the appropriations and administration committees.

Kyle Kacal of College Station is vice-chairman of the rules and resolutions committee and is a member of the natural resources, environmental regulation, and calendars committees.

Click HERE to read and download the Texas House committee assignment list by member.

