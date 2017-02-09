Texas House Committee Assignments Are Announced

Texas House Committee Assignments Are AnnouncedFeatured Stories, News Thursday, February 9th, 2017
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus announced committee assignments Thursday morning.
John Raney of Bryan was promoted to vice-chairman of the higher education committee. Raney also continues to serve on the appropriations and administration committees.
Kyle Kacal of College Station is vice-chairman of the rules and resolutions committee and is a member of the natural resources, environmental regulation, and calendars committees.
Click HERE to read and download the Texas House committee assignment list by member.
