CSPD Looking for Armed Robbery Suspects

College Station police responded to an armed robbery at the Shop and Go Foodmart at 1500 Holleman just after midnight on Thursday.

According to the report, the victim stated that he was robbed by two male suspects in the parking lot of the store. One of the suspects displayed a rifle during the robbery.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects were described as follows:

Suspect #1: black male, black baseball cap, unknown shirt, blue jeans

Suspect #2: unknown race male, wearing a black ski mask, unknown shirt, blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.