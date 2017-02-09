Bryan School Board Decides To Interview Seven Superintendent Candidates

The Bryan school board’s superintendent search is down from 54 applicants to seven who will be interviewed.

The unanimous decision was made following a two and a half hour executive session Wednesday night.

No names were released as to who will be interviewed by the board next week.

The board will review the interviews with consultants from the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) on February 22nd, with the goal of selecting three finalists.

Click below for comments from Bryan ISD board president Trey Moore, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Click below for comments from TASB’s Butch Felkner, speaking to the board on the format of next week’s interview.

Click below for comments from TASB’s Butch Felkner, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.