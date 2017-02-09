Aggies Top Alabama for Third Straight Win

COLLEGE STATION- Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team picked up its eighth straight home win, defeating Alabama 69-48 in the annual BTHO Breast Cancer game at Reed Arena. The Aggies are 10-1 all-time when hosting the BTHO Breast Cancer game.

The Aggies (18-6, 8-3 SEC) never trailed in the game, racing out to a 34-20 lead over Alabama (15-9, 3-8 SEC) by halftime.

Khaalia Hillsman and Danni Williams co-led the Aggies with 19 points apiece. Anriel Howard added her 12th double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with 12 assists, moving past Sydney Colson’s 2010-11 season for third on Texas A&M’s single-season list with 228.

The Aggies head to No. 24 Tennessee on Sunday, February 12 for a 1 p.m. CT tip on ESPNU. Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena on February 19 to host No. 4 Mississippi State.

QUICKIE NOTES

The Aggies have now won eight straight home games, the second longest active streak in the SEC. Texas A&M is 12-1 at home this season and 54-8 since the start of 2013-14 at home. Texas A&M is 146-5 against unranked teams at home since February 2005.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series with Alabama 6-0, with all six wins coming in the SEC regular season.

The Aggies are 10-1 all-time when hosting the BTHO Breast Cancer Game

Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 24 games this season She moved into a tie for ninth with Lisa Jordon (1985-89, 90 blocks) in career blocks.

has scored in double figures in all 24 games this season Danni Williams has scored in double figures in 14 straight games, and 23 of 24 games this season

has scored in double figures in 14 straight games, and 23 of 24 games this season Curtyce Knox passed Sydney Colson’s 2010-11 season (221 assists) for third on Texas A&M’s single-season assist list. Knox has 228 assists this season. Knox had 10+ assists for the 11 th time this season. Knox leads the nation in assists.

passed Sydney Colson’s 2010-11 season (221 assists) for third on Texas A&M’s single-season assist list. Knox has 228 assists this season. Anriel Howard had her 12 th double-double of the season She grabbed 10+ rebounds for the fifth straight game and the 18 th time this season She had her 14 th double-figure scoring game of the season

had her 12 double-double of the season Texas A&M has clinched at least a single-bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament. The top four seeds receive a double-bye, and the next six seeds receive a single-bye.

Since the implementation of quarters in women’s basketball, Texas A&M is 35-1 when leading after three quarters.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 327-135 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and is 735-198 in his Hall of Fame career, which ranks eighth among active coaches.

is 327-135 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and is 735-198 in his Hall of Fame career, which ranks eighth among active coaches. Blair has 107 wins in SEC play, the most of any active coach.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair

Aggie guard Curtyce Knox & forward Anriel Howard

Alabama head coach Kristy Curry

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics