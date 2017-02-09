Aggies Top Alabama for Third Straight Win

Aggies Top Alabama for Third Straight WinFeatured Stories, Sports Thursday, February 9th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION- Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team picked up its eighth straight home win, defeating Alabama 69-48 in the annual BTHO Breast Cancer game at Reed Arena. The Aggies are 10-1 all-time when hosting the BTHO Breast Cancer game.
The Aggies (18-6, 8-3 SEC) never trailed in the game, racing out to a 34-20 lead over Alabama (15-9, 3-8 SEC) by halftime.
Khaalia Hillsman and Danni Williams co-led the Aggies with 19 points apiece. Anriel Howard added her 12th double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with 12 assists, moving past Sydney Colson’s 2010-11 season for third on Texas A&M’s single-season list with 228.
The Aggies head to No. 24 Tennessee on Sunday, February 12 for a 1 p.m. CT tip on ESPNU. Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena on February 19 to host No. 4 Mississippi State.
QUICKIE NOTES
- Texas A&M improves to 18-6 overall and 8-3 in the SEC. Alabama falls to 15-9 and 3-8 in the SEC.
- The Aggies have now won eight straight home games, the second longest active streak in the SEC. Texas A&M is 12-1 at home this season and 54-8 since the start of 2013-14 at home.
- Texas A&M is 146-5 against unranked teams at home since February 2005.
- Texas A&M leads the all-time series with Alabama 6-0, with all six wins coming in the SEC regular season.
- The Aggies are 10-1 all-time when hosting the BTHO Breast Cancer Game
- Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 24 games this season
- She moved into a tie for ninth with Lisa Jordon (1985-89, 90 blocks) in career blocks.
- Danni Williams has scored in double figures in 14 straight games, and 23 of 24 games this season
- Curtyce Knox passed Sydney Colson’s 2010-11 season (221 assists) for third on Texas A&M’s single-season assist list. Knox has 228 assists this season.
- Knox had 10+ assists for the 11th time this season. Knox leads the nation in assists.
- Anriel Howard had her 12th double-double of the season
- She grabbed 10+ rebounds for the fifth straight game and the 18th time this season
- She had her 14th double-figure scoring game of the season
- Texas A&M has clinched at least a single-bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament. The top four seeds receive a double-bye, and the next six seeds receive a single-bye.
- Since the implementation of quarters in women’s basketball, Texas A&M is 35-1 when leading after three quarters.
- Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 327-135 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and is 735-198 in his Hall of Fame career, which ranks eighth among active coaches.
- Blair has 107 wins in SEC play, the most of any active coach.
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
