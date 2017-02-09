Aggie Women hold “BTHO Breast Cancer Game” on The Zone

Game 24 • SEC Game 11 • Thursday, February 9, 2017 • 7 p.m.

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-8, 3-7 SEC) at

Texas A&M Aggies (17-6, 7-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas | Reed Arena (12,989)

Texas A&M looks for its eighth straight home win, hosting Alabama in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena. The Aggies beat Auburn 66-61 in their last game.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network Plus, with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated subscribers can also access the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their mobile phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Bret Dark bring listeners the action on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM. The audio stream is also available on 12thman.com.

Thursday night is the 11th annual BTHO Breast Cancer game. The Aggies are 9-1 all-time when hosting this event. Complete details on the game can be found at 12thman.com/bthobc.

Curtyce Knox was named a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the nation’s top point guard, earlier this week, and leads the nation with 9.4 assists per game, the most of any Division I player since 2010-11. Knox is averaging 15.8 points per game in SEC play, scoring 20+ points three times.

The Crimson Tide is 15-8 on the season, but has lost its last three games. Hannah Cook and Meoshonti Knight lead Alabama with 11.9 and 11.7 points per game, respectively.

After this game, the Aggies travel to Knoxville to face No. 24 Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The Aggies return home on Feb. 19 to host No. 4 Mississippi State at 4 p.m.