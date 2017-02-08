Suspect Identified In Highway 6 High Speed Chase

A two and a half hour manhunt Tuesday between Millican and Navasota ended at sunset thanks to a DPS helicopter.

A Navasota man was arrested for leading a deputy Brazos County precinct two constable on a pursuit up and down Highway 6 where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Charges against 30 year old Justin Stewart include evading arrest in a vehicle and on foot with a prior conviction, reckless driving, and driving with an invalid license.

According to the deputy constable’s arrest report, he did a traffic stop on a truck that did not have the correct license plate and after seeing the truck run a stop sign at FM 159 and Pierce Street in Millican.

After the deputy got out of his vehicle, he says Stewart took off. The pursuit went from FM 159 to Highway 6 and several county roads, until Stewart stopped again near Highway 6 and the Navasota River and ditched the truck.

Stewart was seen by those inside the DPS helicopter running on the railroad tracks towards Navasota.

According to online jail records, Stewart is also being held on Grimes County charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession.

Original story:

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to two manhunts on Tuesday.

The first was north of Navasota. Brazos County sheriff’s chief deputy Jim Stewart said someone wanted on arrest warrants fled his vehicle in the area of Highway 6 and FM 159. Those involved in the search included aerial support from a DPS helicopter and officers on the ground from the Brazos and Grimes County sheriff’s offices, Brazos County constables, DPS, Navasota police, and a K-9 team. The incident, which began with a high speed chase, ended at sunset.

After dark, College Station police assisted DPS in chasing an unknown number of suspects on foot. Traffic was blocked and apartment residents were prevented from entering their units in an area from Southwest Parkway and Welsh to Southwest Parkway and Shadowwood.