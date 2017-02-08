Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the Congressional Review Act, the differences he has already seen between the Obama administration and the Trump administration, the replacement of Obamacare, border adjustments, and more during his Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 8.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores020817