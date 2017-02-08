Burglary & DWI Arrests

A local man awaiting trial on a charge of stealing $2,500 dollars of items from a storage shed last April is back in jail. Bryan police received a tip during the two o’clock hour Tuesday morning that 30 year old Tristan Merida broke a window of a parked pickup at The Presidio apartments on Finfeather. According to the arrest report, Merida was still in the truck when officers arrived. Following a foot chase and a struggle, Merida was arrested for two vehicle burglaries, evading and resisting arrest, and giving a false name. Merida is also being held on three Bryan municipal court warrants and four district court criminal cases.

Dinner for two Brazos County sheriff’s deputies at a north Bryan restaurant Monday night was interrupted by a man who witnessed a crash in the parking lot. That led to interviewing the driver who struck a parked car. That led to the arrest by Bryan police of 50 year old Robin Lucas of Bryan for DWI with three prior convictions.