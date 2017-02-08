Bryan School Board Considering Expansion Of Summa Cum Laude High School Graduates

E-mail from Lisa Hubacek to WTAW News:

I read your article covering my appearance at the BISD school board meeting on Monday and you’ve got it ALL WRONG! I am NOT asking that more students at BHS, RHS, and BCHS be bestowed Latin Honors! I am simply asking that the requirement for the honors be based on GPA (for example, 4.6) and not class rank. If honors were based on a 4.6 GPA, it would NOT necessarily create more honor students!

However, the immediate implementation of a strictly GPA-based honor policy would not be fair to Rudder students. The current BISD policy, that has been in effect since the students in the class of 2017 were incoming freshmen, is based on top 2%. If that were changed to require a 4.6 GPA now, then students at Rudder who have worked hard their entire high school career to be in the top 2% of their class would not be honored. I don’t want to take anything away from those deserving Rudder students.

As a result, I tried to come up with a fair way to honor students at all high schools in BISD until a permanent, GPA-only based policy could be implemented and effective for next year’s incoming ninth graders. The only remedy I could come up with for the interim period (for the classes of 2017-2020), was to determine what the GPA for the top 2% is at RHS and use that GPA to honor students at all high schools. That way, no RHS student would have the honor stripped from them, but all students district-wide would be honored for having the same GPA.

This will result in more students being honored at BHS and BCHS temporarily (until a strict GPA-based policy could be implemented), but that is NOT the crux of my proposal. And that may not be the correct remedy…it was merely a suggestion. The way you have reported my proposal makes it sound like I am wanting more kids to be honored, just because my daughter didn’t make it into the top 2% of her class. We are experiencing unexpected social media backlash due to this inaccurate report by you.

You did not even MENTION the fact that I was requesting that the policy be GPA based, and that was my SOLE argument!! When you DID mention GPA, you said I wanted to set a “minimum GPA!!” That makes it sound like I want the honor requirement to be minimal!!

I respectfully ask that you publish a more accurate article. If you have any questions or need clarification, please do not hesitate to contact me. I do not want my daughter to be the target of ridicule because of your inaccurate reporting!

Original story:

More of this year’s graduates at Bryan’s three high schools could be getting academic honors.

That follows the request of one parent at Monday’s school board workshop.

Lisa Hubacek says her daughter…who attends Bryan High… does not currently qualify for the Summa Cum Laude designation because she is not in the highest two percent of her class.

Hubacek says that is “blatantly unfair” because a Rudder High senior with a lower grade point average is on track to receive the honor because she is in the top two percent of her class.

Hubacek called on the board to give the Summa Cum Laude designation to all high school graduates in the classes of 2017 through 2021 who are at or above the minimum GPA at Rudder.

After that, Hubacek’s permanent solution is to set a minimum GPA that would apply at Bryan High, Rudder, and Bryan Collegiate.

A school board majority instructed administrators to collect additional information for possible action during their night meeting on February 20th.

Click below for comments from Lisa Hubacek at the Bryan ISD board meeting on February 6, 2017.