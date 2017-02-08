Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discussed his recent trip to Austin and his discussion with Senator Lois Kolkhorst, his appointment to the RELLIS advisory board, local property taxes, the bullet train, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 8.

Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

AndrewNelson020817