Brazos County DA Announces Punishment In Three Criminal Cases

A Bryan man has admitted to four sets of crimes that took place two and three years ago. The Brazos County district attorney’s office reports 30 year old Ryan Walton received a 17 year prison sentence for assaulting a former girlfriend, threatening to kill a man after firing several shots in the air, and kicking in a door to a second ex-girlfriend and threatening her with a gun. Walton has been in jail since last June when prosecutors say he was in possession of drugs and a large amount of cash.

What started as a simple theft at a local store last September ended as a robbery because there was a struggle which left two employees with minor injuries. The DA’s office reports 50 year old William Boone of Bryan admitted to taking $45 dollars from a cash register at the Bryan Walgreen’s at 29th and Briarcrest. Boone, who did not have a weapon, was sentenced to 25 years due to his prior criminal history.

Last October, a Brazos County district court jury convicted a Caldwell man of repeatedly sexually assaulting a nine year old girl in College Station from July through October of 2014. The DA’s office reported last week that 45 year old Reginald Donnell Thomas was sentenced to 99 years.