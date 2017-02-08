Aggies Down Mizzou for Second Straight SEC Win

Aggies Down Mizzou for Second Straight SEC WinSports Wednesday, February 8th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)– Robert Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 76-73 on Wednesday night.
The game was tied 65-65 with five minutes remaining when D.J. Hogg banked a shot high off the glass from about four feet, giving the Aggies a 67-65 lead. J.C. Hampton then stole the ball on the other end of the floor following an errant inbound pass and threw a perfect pass to a cutting Williams for the dunk and a 69-65 A&M lead with 4:19 remaining.
Minutes later Hogg, who’s struggled of late offensively, drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner to give A&M a 72-67 advantage with 3:10 remaining. Williams then added to his impressive night with a slam dunk in between defenders to make it 74-67 with 2:34 left.
Tonny Trocha-Morelos added 16 points for A&M (13-10, 5-6 Southeastern Conference).
Jordan Barnett, a transfer from Texas, led the Tigers (6-17, 1-10) with a game-high 23 points.
