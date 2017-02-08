My Aggie Nation Podcast: A&M softball’s Keeli Milligan previews season, XFL & Super Bowl LI wrap

This is the My Aggie Nation Podcast! After watching the recently released ESPN documentary “This Was The XFL”, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor debate if the XFL could thrive in today’s football climate. Also, they pull back the curtain on the production of Super Bowl 51. Finally, Aggie softball left fielder Keeli Milligan joins the show to preview the season and reveal who is the team’s biggest prankster.

