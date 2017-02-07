Two Tuesday Manhunts

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to two manhunts on Tuesday.

The first was north of Navasota. Brazos County sheriff’s chief deputy Jim Stewart said someone wanted on arrest warrants fled his vehicle in the area of Highway 6 and FM 159. Those involved in the search included aerial support from a DPS helicopter and officers on the ground from the Brazos and Grimes County sheriff’s offices, Brazos County constables, DPS, Navasota police, and a K-9 team. The incident, which began with a high speed chase, ended at sunset.

After dark, College Station police assisted DPS in chasing an unknown number of suspects on foot. Traffic was blocked and apartment residents were prevented from entering their units in an area from Southwest Parkway and Welsh to Southwest Parkway and Shadowwood.