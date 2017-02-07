Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, February 7th, 2017

State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed Governor Abbott’s State of the State Address, sanctuary cities, the “bathroom bill”, property taxes, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, February 7.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

-