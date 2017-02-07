State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, February 7th, 2017
State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed Governor Abbott’s State of the State Address, sanctuary cities, the “bathroom bill”, property taxes, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, February 7.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
