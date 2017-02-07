Spurs, Mavericks fall on the road

Gasol, Randolph lead Grizzlies past Leonard-less Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph scored 15 points each, Mike Conley added 12 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies held the San Antonio Spurs to a season low in points with an 89-74 victory on Monday night.

The game was close until Memphis stretched the margin to double digits just past the midway point of the fourth quarter and maintained the cushion the rest of the way.

The Spurs ended a three-game winning streak and suffered through the absence of leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, a late scratch with a quad contusion.

David Lee led the Spurs with 14 points, converting all six of his shots. LaMarcus Aldridge added 13 points, connecting on only 4 of 19 shots. Danny Green and Manu Ginobili finished with 12 points each for San Antonio, which began an eight-game road trip.

Barton scores 31 in Nuggets’ 110-87 win over Mavericks

DENVER (AP) _ Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 on Monday night.

Gary Harris added 20 points and Wilson Chandler had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were without forward Danilo Gallinari because of a left groin strain and guard Emmanuel Mudiay due to a recurrence of a lower back injury. Also missing the game was forward Kenneth Faried, who was excused to tend to personal matters.

Dallas, which was also short-handed, was led by Seth Curry and Yogi Ferrell. They had 15 points apiece, but the loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Mavericks.

Trailing by as many as 27 early in the third quarter, the Mavericks closed the period with an 18-6 run and pulled to 82-67 going into the fourth. Wesley Matthews and Curry both hit 3-pointers in the run.