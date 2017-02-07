Home » Featured Stories, News » Manhunt Suspect Is Captured At Sunset

Multiple law enforcement agencies spent more than three hours Tuesday afternoon on a manhunt off Highway 6 near the Navasota River.

Brazos County sheriff’s chief deputy Jim Stewart said someone wanted on arrest warrants fled his vehicle in the area of Highway 6 and FM 159.

Those involved in the search included aerial support from a DPS helicopter and officers on the ground from the Brazos and Grimes County sheriff’s offices, Brazos County constables, DPS, Navasota police, and a K-9 team.

The incident, which began with a high speed chase, ended at sunset.

