Bryan School Board Considering Expansion Of Summa Cum Laude High School Graduates

More of this year’s graduates at Bryan’s three high schools could be getting academic honors.

That follows the request of one parent at yesterday’s (MON) school board workshop.

Lisa Hubacek says her daughter…who attends Bryan High… does not currently qualify for the Summa Cum Laude designation because she is not in the highest two percent of her class.

Hubacek says that is “blatantly unfair” because a Rudder High senior with a lower grade point average is on track to receive the honor because she is in the top two percent of her class.

Hubacek called on the board to give the Summa Cum Laude designation to all high school graduates in the classes of 2017 through 2021 who are at or above the minimum GPA at Rudder.

After that, Hubacek’s permanent solution is to set a minimum GPA that would apply at Bryan High, Rudder, and Bryan Collegiate.

A school board majority instructed administrators to collect additional information for possible action during their night meeting on February 20th.

