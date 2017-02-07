Bryan Man Accused Of Hanging Two Pit Bull Dogs

Bryan police report a local man hanged two of three pit bulls because he was upset with his girlfriend.

28 year old Eugene Marquis Hawkins, who was arrested for animal cruelty, is in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $56,000 dollars.

According to the arrest report, a neighbor reported releasing a chocolate and white pit bull named Rocky, who was hanged with a blue rope on the driver’s side of Hawkins’s SUV.

After freeing Rocky, the neighbor reported finding Sunny, a tan and white pit bull who had died after it was hanged with a brown rope on the passenger side of the vehicle.