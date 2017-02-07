Blinn College Releases Spring Enrollment Numbers

The number of Blinn College students on the Bryan campus this semester is down 896 from this time last year.

Most of that loss was made up by an increase of 280 students taking online classes, 250 more dual credit students, 137 more at the Health Science Center, and 86 more students in Brenham.

Overall, Blinn’s headcount this spring is down 85 from last year’s record…or a drop of one half of one percent.

The number of contact hours students are taking, which is how state funding is determined, is down two and a half percent from the spring of last year.

Additional information from Blinn College:

Blinn College enrolled 17,744 students for the Spring 2017 semester, down 0.5 percent from last year’s record Spring enrollment of 17,876.

The College continued to see the number of students enrolling in online courses increase, as 2,203 enrolled only for online courses, a 14.7 percent increase over the previous year.

Blinn’s dual credit enrollment also saw a significant increase, as 2,030 students registered for dual credit courses that simultaneously satisfy the requirements for high school graduation.

Blinn’s Brenham Campus saw a 4.2 percent enrollment increase to 2,113 students, and the Schulenburg Campus experienced 22 percent growth with 133 students registered.

Blinn’s Health Science Center Campus, located in Bryan, enrolled 375 students as some programs were counted toward that campus rather than the Bryan Campus for the first time this semester.

Enrollment on the Bryan Campus declined 7.8 percent to 10,620, and the Sealy Campus experienced a slight dip to 100 students.

Blinn experienced a 3.1 percent decrease in contact hours.

The College is coming off a Fall 2016 semester in which it enrolled a school-record 19,422 students, marking the ninth time Blinn has posted record Fall enrollment in the last 10 years.

Registration for 8-week Spring courses remains available through March 8. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.