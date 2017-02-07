Sarkisian leaves Alabama to take NFL position

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) _ The NFC champion Atlanta Falcons have replaced offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The new Falcons OC is Steve Sarkisian (sahr-KEE’-zee-en), who had the job of offensive coordinator with Alabama for just one game.

He took over that position when Lane Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic University. He was in charge of the Alabama offense in the national championship game loss to Clemson.

The hiring of Sarkisian, a former head coach in college at Southern Cal and Washington, comes just days after the Falcons lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.