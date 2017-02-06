RVP Trade & Education Update Given To CS Council

Local business recruiters continue to see positive feedback from the December trip to the twin cities by the princess of Belgium.

College Station councilwoman Julie Schultz provided an update at the council’s last meeting. She said three Belgian companies continue to show an interest in the twin cities as the result of the trade mission led by Princess Astrid.

Schultz, one of College Station’s representatives to the Research Valley Partnership board, says the RVP’s talent initiative committee continues to monitor the agreement between Blinn College and the Texas A&M System to provide workforce training.

