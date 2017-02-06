Public Information Scarce About Texas Public School Teachers Improper Conduct

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A newspaper’s review of teacher records shows information about hundreds of teachers who have voluntarily surrendered their licenses but never were charged because of possible improper conduct with students isn’t readily available to the public from the Texas Education Agency.

The analysis by the Austin American-Statesman also has found the state agency doesn’t track if a teacher has been charged or convicted of a crime. The newspaper reports in many cases, school districts keep the information secret and teachers are allowed to take other teaching jobs or positions where they are in contact with children.

The Statesman says of 686 teachers between 2010 and 2016 who surrendered their license or whose license was revoked amid investigations for possible improper student relationships, 53 percent never were criminally charged.